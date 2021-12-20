Gemma Chan Uses Her Fame To Fight Anti-Asian Racism

Gemma Chan is using her celebrity to fight anti-Asian hate. The 39-year-old British actress, who played Sersi in Eternals and Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel, isn’t just a superhero on the silver screen but a champion in real life as well, as she takes up a cause that’s very close to her heart.

Chan was born in London to Chinese parents, who she says have experienced racism in the form of verbal abuse. Now, she’s teamed up with L’Oreal Paris for their Women of Worth campaign to spotlight the work of activist Michelle Tran against anti-Asian racism.