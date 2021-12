Salma Hayek had her sense of humor and her assets on show in a figure-flaunting look earlier this year - and she was stepping onto a well-known stage. The 55-year-old actress' November update marked her appearance on The Ellen Show, where a two-piece suit look came with Hayek joking that she knew she looked like a "politician."

The House of Gucci star has since made headlines for stripping down to a Gucci swimsuit in the pool. Check out what came ahead of that post below.