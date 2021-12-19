North Korea Bans Laughter As It Mourns Kim Jong-il's Death

The totalitarian government of North Korea has banned its citizens from laughing for 11 days as the country commemorates the 10-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il.

Kim Jong il, who is current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s father and predecessor, died on December 17, 2011 of a suspected heart attack while travelling by train to an area outside the country's capital city Pyongyang.

The North Korean cult of personality surrounding its ruling family has existed for decades and does not appear to be waning,