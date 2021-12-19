Warrants Issued For Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Social Media

News
Shutterstock | 4559857

Damir Mujezinovic

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is in trouble again, according to multiple reports.

Watson stands accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, most of them massage therapists who claim the NFL star forced them to touch his private parts and engage in sexual activity.

Watson has thus far evaded consequences for his alleged actions, but his apparent crimes seem to be catching up to him as latest news suggests he will have to turn over his social media accounts to the authorities.

Deshaun Watson’s Social Media

As reported by Yahoo Sports, a judge has signed search warrants for Watson's social media, including all Facebook-owned platforms.

According to the outlet, Watson has not been charged with a crime as of yet, but this move suggests that law enforcement is gathering evidence to to file charges -- on top of that, the allegations against the NFL star are reportedly being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Watson, who has been estranged from the team since last spring, maintains that he has committed no crime.

Warrants

Shutterstock | 188292762

The warrants require Watson to turn over information from platforms such as Cash App and Instagram -- and one accuser claims the quarter back deleted some of their Instagram interactions after being hit with accusations.

The warrants seek information in connection to "chat logs, friends, followers and following lists, messages, including text and multi-media messages in spam, archived and other mail folders and search history," and all potentially deleted content.

As Yahoo Sports noted, the timeframe of the warrants matches up with the timelines of when accusers said the NFL player solicited sexual activity from them.

Lawyer Issues Statement

In a statement, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said the following.

"These allegations were put in a search warrant in order for law enforcement to be authorized to obtain records, that we would have made available for them if only asked. I am totally confident in saying whatever allegations that are said about Deshaun being improper and illegal in any of these massages are simply not true -- whatever they are.”

The NFL, meanwhile, said that "the matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

No Deal

According to NBC Sports, 18 of the 22 women suing Watson were ready to strike a deal and settle with him in October.

The four women that refused to settle therefore prevented the Texans from trading Watson to the Miami Dolphins, per the publication's sources.

"At some point after the Super Bowl, we’ll likely know where Watson’s career will continue, if it indeed does in 2022. Wherever he is, the financial stakes become much higher next year, when Watson’s salary spikes from $10.54 million guaranteed to $35 million guaranteed," NBC Sports wrote.

