Warrants Issued For Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Social Media

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is in trouble again, according to multiple reports.

Watson stands accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, most of them massage therapists who claim the NFL star forced them to touch his private parts and engage in sexual activity.

Watson has thus far evaded consequences for his alleged actions, but his apparent crimes seem to be catching up to him as latest news suggests he will have to turn over his social media accounts to the authorities.

Read more below.