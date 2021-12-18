Justin Bieber's $10 Million Lawsuit Against Woman Who Alleged Sexual Assault To Settle Privately

Justin Bieber is working to privately settle his $10 million lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault back in 2014, Radar Online reported exclusively earlier this week.

The Canadian singer, 27, and the defendant, who reportedly goes by Danielle, have agreed to work out the lawsuit in private meditation after attending a status hearing on November 3 with judge Terry Green, stated the media outlet, citing court documents.

Bieber sued Danielle last year, claiming her accusations were false and saying he was with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time the alleged incident occurred.

