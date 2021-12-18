'All American' Spinoff: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Series

The success of CW series All American has spawned a spinoff series titled All American: Homecoming, giving fans of the acclaimed series another round of sports drama.

The pilot of the new series already aired as part All American season 3, showing viewers a glimpse of exicting new characters and what's to come.

Spearheaded by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who wrote and produced the original series, the spinoff reportedly has "all of the elements that work so incredibly well on the original series and has spun off into something that is even more exciting."

Scroll down to learn more of this upcoming show.