'All American' Spinoff: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Series

The success of CW series All American has spawned a spinoff series titled All American: Homecoming, giving fans of the acclaimed series another round of sports drama.

The pilot of the new series already aired as part All American season 3, showing viewers a glimpse of exicting new characters and what's to come.

Spearheaded by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who wrote and produced the original series, the spinoff reportedly has "all of the elements that work so incredibly well on the original series and has spun off into something that is even more exciting."

Scroll down to learn more of this upcoming show.

What Is 'All American: Homecoming' About?

CW | YouTube

The new series will be following the story of Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), a baseball player at Bringston, who has dreams of becoming a big baseball star.

In the recently released trailer, there seems to be an instant attraction between the two college athletes when they run into each other in their dorm. This could point to a love triangle since Simone is still involved with Jordan, who she left back home.

Aside from the love triangle, the show will likely focus on the challenges of college sports.

All American: Homecoming Cast

Geffri Maya | Instagram

The primary stars of the show are Geffri Maya, who has already been introduced in the original All American, and newcomer Peyton Alex Smith, who has appeared in TV shows Legacies and The Quad.

They will be joined by Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell (Jessie "JR" Raymond in All American), Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde.

There could be other characters from Simone's old world that would be crossing over as well, as Carroll previously told TVLine, “Simone will not be the only character recognizable from the Beverly Hills/Crenshaw world that we see land over at Bringston for college."

Geffri Maya Expresses Gratitude

Geffri Maya | Instagram

In an Instagram post, Maya expressed her excitement over being part of the series.

"I've really been trying to find the words to say... All I can think about is the opportunity to encourage & celebrate black excellence," wrote Maya on Instagram.

"Going to an HBCU is one thing— creating a show honouring the legacy of halls built for us, by us, by those with purpose & dreams BIGGER than their own...I have endless gratitude for this moment."

All American: Homecoming is set to premiere on February 21, 2022 at 9 p.m, right after All American returns to resume its fourth season.

Watch the latest trailer below:

