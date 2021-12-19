NBA Rumors: Sixers Not Interested In Trading Ben Simmons For Russell Westbrook

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling nonstop around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though he remains an official member of their roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. As of now, the Sixers are active on the trade market, finding a team that is willing to pay their asking price for Simmons.

One of the teams that have recently engaged in a trade discussion with the Sixers is the Los Angeles Lakers.