NBA Rumors: Sixers Not Interested In Trading Ben Simmons For Russell Westbrook

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling nonstop around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though he remains an official member of their roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable. As of now, the Sixers are active on the trade market, finding a team that is willing to pay their asking price for Simmons.

One of the teams that have recently engaged in a trade discussion with the Sixers is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Updates On Ben Simmons-To-Lakers Rumors

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report discussed several interesting topics, including the rumors linking Simmons to the Purple and Gold. Fischer revealed that the Lakers explored sending Westbrook to Philadelphia in exchange for Simmons, but the Sixers had no interest in making the deal.

"The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons," Fischer said. "When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have."

Russell Westbrook Not On Daryl Morey's List

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Russell_Westbrook_2012_USA.jpg

It's hard to blame some people for thinking that the Sixers would be interested in swapping Simmons for Westbrook. Though he struggled to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Westbrook is still a former MVP and a nine-time NBA All-Star. Unlike Simmons, Westbrook is also not hesitant to shoot the ball from beyond the arc.

However, despite his connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, it seems like Westbrook doesn't fit the description of the player that they are looking to pair with Joel Embiid. If Fischer's revelations are true, Morey doesn't consider Westbrook as a top-25 player in the NBA.

Ben Simmons Would Have Loved A Trade To Lakers

Wikimedia Commons

Unless a third team would be involved, a potential deal between the Lakers and the Sixers centered on Simmons is less likely to happen before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, Simmons would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Purple and Gold. The Lakers are the team where two of Rich Paul's biggest clients, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, currently play.

Aside from giving him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title this season, playing alongside James and Davis could also help Simmons regain his confidence and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Sixers Overvaluing Ben Simmons

It wasn't the first time that the Sixers rejected a trade package featuring a veteran All-Star for Simmons. During their trade discussion with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers were offered a deal that would send veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum to Philadelphia before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, despite the noticeable improvement that McCollum could bring to their roster, ESPN revealed that the Sixers-Trail Blazers conversation "never gathered traction." As of now, the Sixers remain optimistic that they could land the likes of Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and James Harden in exchange for their disgruntled superstar.

