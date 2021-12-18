How Hailey, Justin Bieber’s Star Signs Make Them The Ideal Couple

When it comes to celebrity romances, Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have become one of the most iconic couples in the world of showbiz.

The chemistry and affection between them are unmistakable and most of their fans love seeing them together. When the “Baby” singer got married to Hailey in 2018, fans couldn’t control their excitement and flooded the comments section of the two love birds’ social media accounts with countless love-filled messages.

And now, a celebrity astrologer has revealed that even the stars have made it clear that Justin, who is a Pisces, and Hailey, whose zodiac sign is Sagittarius, are true soulmates.

Keep reading to find out how their astrological compatibility makes them the perfect couple.