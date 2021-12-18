How Hailey, Justin Bieber’s Star Signs Make Them The Ideal Couple

When it comes to celebrity romances, Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber have become one of the most iconic couples in the world of showbiz.

The chemistry and affection between them are unmistakable and most of their fans love seeing them together. When the “Baby” singer got married to Hailey in 2018, fans couldn’t control their excitement and flooded the comments section of the two love birds’ social media accounts with countless love-filled messages.

And now, a celebrity astrologer has revealed that even the stars have made it clear that Justin, who is a Pisces, and Hailey, whose zodiac sign is Sagittarius, are true soulmates.

Keep reading to find out how their astrological compatibility makes them the perfect couple.

Best Friends

Shutterstock | 1486838

Long before they got engaged and married to each other, Hailey and Justin were best friends. As J-14 explains, Justin and Hailey met for the first time in 2009 when Haily was only 13 years of age.

It was Hailey’s father, Steve Baldwin, who introduced the two teenagers backstage at the Today Show in 2009. After that, they became best friends.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the two immediately became friends following their first meeting. After all, Pisces and Sagittarius tend to develop strong friendships despite the differences in their personalities, according to Thought Catalog.

Opposites Attract

Hailey Bieber | Instagram

As explained by Thought Catalog, while Pisces and Sagittarius are two mutable signs of the zodiac, they can share starkly different personalities and tastes.

Per the article, while Pisces are emotionally sensitive and tend to deal with others softly, Sagittarius are blunt and not always concerned about others’ feelings.

This was seemingly the case with Hailey and Justin. In 2019, Hailey told Vogue that despite everyone suspecting her to be one, she was never a Belieber — a term used for Justin’s fans.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years, we had a weird age gap,” said Hailey, according to Vogue.

Supporting Each Other

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Renowned celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly recently revealed that being Sagittarius and Pisces, Hailey and Justin make the perfect soulmates, per PEOPLE.

Kelly told the publication that due to the healing nature of the romantic relationship that Sagittarius and Pisces share, they are there to support each other when things go south.

This was perfectly reflected in Hailey and Justin’s relationship, as they opened up about their marriage and described the experience as “hard.” Nonetheless, they have always had each other’s back.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia Hailey had said that despite the hardships associated with marriage, it was imperative to employ efforts to make the relationship work.

But later, in a chat with Podcast Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith, the two love birds talked about being there for each other through tough times.

Hailey even discussed how she was determined to be by Justin’s side when he was struggling with mental health issues, per Billboard.

A Passionate Connection

Justin Bieber | Instagram

From the very outset, Justin and Hailey have kept the passion alive in their relationship and they are quite expressive about their feelings for each other.

As indicated by their zodiac compatibility, passion is something that seemingly makes them love each other more every day.

According to Thought Catalog, when the passion possessed by a Sagittarius combines with the sensuality of a Pisces, the resultant relationship become both physically and emotionally exciting.

This is accurately reflected in their love-filled Instagram posts that the two celebrities continue to share from time to time.

