Isaiah Thomas, Russell Westbrook Both Available In Lakers' Game Against Timberwolves

After a long wait, veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas will have another opportunity to prove that he still deserves to play in the NBA. Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Thomas will be returning to the team on a 10-day contract. The Lakers initially made the decision to bring Thomas back after their starting point guard, Russell Westbrook, entered the league's health and safety protocols.

With Westbrook in isolation, Thomas is expected to temporarily fill the hole that he would be leaving in the Lakers' backcourt.