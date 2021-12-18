Actors Arrested In Deaths Of Model Christy Giles And Her Friend

David Pearce, Brandt Osborn, and Michael Ansbach were arrested on Wednesday afternoon for the November deaths of Instagram model Christy Giles and her designer friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

Pearce, who is 37 years old is an inspiring actor, and Osborn has appeared in shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles. Ansbach has worked as a camera operator on shows such as Punk’d and The Amazing Grace.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) believes both Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were given drugs and overdosed. Read more below.