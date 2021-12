Despite going undrafted last summer, former Oklahoma Sooners shooting guard Austin Reaves didn't give up on his dream of becoming an NBA player. After receiving a two-way contract from the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves worked hard to prove that he deserves to play in the NBA. As of now, he's starting to see the results of his hard work.

From being an undrafted player in the 2021 NBA offseason, Reaves has succeeded to turn himself into one of the most talked-about rookies in the league.