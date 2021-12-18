Dua Lipa Flaunts YSL Gains In Braless Spaghetti Straps

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Rebecca Cukier

Dua Lipa is stunning in a sheer, spaghetti-strap top while rocking the braless trend and including beachy action for her latest YSL win. The "Prisoner" hitmaker, signed to French brand Yves Saint Laurent's fragrances, has been busy on Instagram as she wraps up her 2021, and it was a huge gallery for the British singer's fans ahead of the weekend.

Posting for her 76.2 million followers, Dua shared stunning oceanfront photos, plus indoor ones, and YSL is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.

The Latest

Lakers News: Rookie SG Austin Reaves Reveals Russell Westbrook's Influence In His Career

Actors Arrested In Deaths Of Model Christy Giles And Her Friend

Signs That Show Chloë Grace Moretz Is The Queen Of Aquarius

Accused Pedophile CNN Producer Led 'Perverted' Double Life, Documents Show

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Mavericks In Suggested 3-Way Deal

With Her YSL Beauty Family

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:191125_Dua_Lipa_at_the_2019_American_Music_Awards.png

Scroll for the photos, ones opening with a beach photo, blue skies, and major vacay vibes. Dua quickly appeared in the second slide - here, the "Levitating" singer was seen holding up gummy candy while in a plunging black jacket.

A cloudy skies shot formed the third photo, with Lipa then reappearing in the fourth image - here, the brunette sat on a white floor while in tapered black pants.

Dua also sported a see-through and thin-strapped black tank, one boasting cute star fabrics over the chest.

Movies

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek says it was humbling being given a superhero role in 'Eternals' in her 50s.

By Lindsay Cronin

See The Photos Below

The Grammy winner posed with closed eyes and looking at peace, with further images showing off the perks of her travels. Taking to her caption, the Versace promo face wrote: "Wrapping up the year in the sunshine with my @yslbeauty family 🤍 can’t wait for you all to see this one… #Libre."

Over 2.4 million likes have been left, with fans quickly calling Dua "gorgeous one." YSL is, of course, fronted by its main face Hailey Bieber, but it's snapping up the other A-Listers. Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Fronting YSL Beauty

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dua_Lipa.jpg

2021 sees model Kaia Gerber fronting YSL Beauty. Dua, meanwhile, made summer 2021 as the French label snapped her up to promote its scents.

“She is pop music’s bold new voice. She is a dreamer and a doer. She is a cultural definer. She is a fashion icon. She can be powerful and hyper-feminine. Ultra-cool and burning up. Because she embodies today’s liberated, no-compromise, write-your-own-rules YSL woman," the brand said in a statement. Also repping fragrances this year is 29-year-old singer Miley Cyrus for Gucci.

Oh, And Versace, Too

Dua is playing double-dip. She also fronts iconic Italian designer Versace, joining stars including models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

"I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London," Versace said in a statement upon her join. "I knew she was a beautiful girl but when I heard the timbre of her voice. I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I've watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments."

Read Next

Must Read

Insiders Offer A Glimpse Into Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Low-Profile Romance

Alexandra Daddario Hosts The Perfect Post-Quarantine 'Holiday Party'

Jennifer Aniston Will Reunite With Adam Sandler In 'Murder Mystery 2'

Justin & Hailey Bieber Renovate $25.8 Million Beverly Park Home

Olivia Wilde's Kids Are 'Crazy About' New Beau Harry Styles

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.