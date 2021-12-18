Dua Lipa Flaunts YSL Gains In Braless Spaghetti Straps

Dua Lipa is stunning in a sheer, spaghetti-strap top while rocking the braless trend and including beachy action for her latest YSL win. The "Prisoner" hitmaker, signed to French brand Yves Saint Laurent's fragrances, has been busy on Instagram as she wraps up her 2021, and it was a huge gallery for the British singer's fans ahead of the weekend.

Posting for her 76.2 million followers, Dua shared stunning oceanfront photos, plus indoor ones, and YSL is likely laughing all the way to the bank as a result.