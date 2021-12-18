NBA Rumors: Three Trade Deadline Targets For Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. As of now, the Suns continue to prove that their last season's appearance in the NBA Finals wasn't a fluke. After their 118-98 victory over the Washington Wizards, they are now tied with the Golden State Warriors in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a 23-5 record.

However, despite their current standings, the Suns are still expected to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.