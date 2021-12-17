NBA Rumors: Suns Give Positive Updates On Devin Booker's Injury

It has been more than two weeks since Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was last seen on the court. Since suffering a hamstring injury during their game against the Golden State Warriors earlier this month, the 25-year-old superstar has already missed seven consecutive games and as of now, his return to the court remains unknown.

Luckily, the Suns still managed to survive even without Booker. As of now, they are on a two-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 23-5 record.