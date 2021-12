No one is safe from death. Not even athletes or millionaires, and sometimes all it takes to remind us that is a young, successful celebrity suddenly passing away.

Unfortunately, that was the case with former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead at just 33 years old after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Thomas, who won one Super Bowl and also played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets; was one of the most beloved and respected people around the NFL.