Alexandra Daddario made sure that her body would be ready to film in a swimsuit all day for Baywatch, next to hunks Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

The actress, who played Summer Quinn in the 2017 movie, revealed in an interview that she trained really hard to prepare her bod. But, it wasn't just because she wanted to look sexy, she also wanted to be strong.

Here's how Alexandra got her body Baywatch-ready.