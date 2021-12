It's a new era in College Football.

After years of a hard-fought battle and former athletes calling out the NCAA, players can finally get paid for their image.

And, while not many people are interested in this change in the status quo, it'll have a massive impact on players' commitments and who goes where.

If you don't take our word for it, just ask Travis Hunter, the nation's no. 1 recruit who recently committed to HBCU Jackson State University to play for Deion Sanders.