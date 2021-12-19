Deion Sanders Calls Out The Haters, Shuts Down NIL Rumors

A lot of people laughed when Deion Sanders joined Jackson State University to become their next coach.

'Prime' wanted to make a positive impact and help turn around an HBCU program, an unprecedented move in this era of College Football.

And after just a year in the job, Sanders' presence is already paying off, as the team landed the number-one ranked prospect in the nation, five-star recruit Travis Hunter.

Needless to say, his shocking commitment raised plenty of controversies around the sports industry.