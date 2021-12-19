Deion Sanders Calls Out The Haters, Shuts Down NIL Rumors

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deion_Sanders_2008.jpg

Ernesto Cova

A lot of people laughed when Deion Sanders joined Jackson State University to become their next coach.

'Prime' wanted to make a positive impact and help turn around an HBCU program, an unprecedented move in this era of College Football.

And after just a year in the job, Sanders' presence is already paying off, as the team landed the number-one ranked prospect in the nation, five-star recruit Travis Hunter.

Needless to say, his shocking commitment raised plenty of controversies around the sports industry.

Travis Hunter And Barstool Sports May Have Reached A Massive Agreement

Unsplash | Mackenzie Marco

The internet suddenly was full of rumors of Hunter and Barstool Sports reaching a NIL deal worth over a million.

And even though the origin of said rumors was unclear, Barstool president Dave Portnoy rode the wave and acted as if they were true:

"Barstool does have a preexisting NIL program. One could see why garnering the attention of signing Hunter to an endorsement deal would be a worthwhile endeavor for them. The nation’s top recruit paired with the charisma of Sanders is a marketable formula," reported the New York Post.

Deion Sanders Says Those Rumors Are False

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deion_Sanders_(17952279314).jpg

Sanders could barely hold in laugh to these rumors, shutting down that story right away:

“We didn't pay him! We ain't got no money! We ain't got no money!” Sanders told Jay Williams. “I heard a million and a half, and I heard Dave Portnoy over at Barstool. That's the biggest lie I ever heard. You know what that is? That means we kicked your but, we took what was ours, and now you gotta make up an excuse why. Ain't nobody get no a million and a half. I wouldn't pay my son a million-and-a-half on NIL. How am I gonna coach a guy making more than me?”

Dabo Swinney Isn't A Fan Of The New Rules

Unsurprisingly, not everybody's a fan of this NIL rule and how small programs and HBCU could snatch the top-ranked prospects.

This could be a game-changing move and it'll take a while before big-name programs can shake it off.

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney said that the players don't care about their education anymore and that they're just being manipulated:

"It's chaos right now. Tampering galore, adults manipulating young men. Education is like the last thing now," Sweeney said after National Signing Day during his press conference, according to The Score.

The Game Is Changing

Unsplash | Dave Adamson

Deion Sanders made more than plenty of cash during his incredible and unmatched two-sports career, so it's not like he needed the money to join Jackson State.

Coach Prime is trying to change the game from within and Hunter's commitment is proof that he's already succeeded.

Sanders will give his players not only an in-depth insight into the football skills and traits they need to succeed as professionals but also the life skills they need to make the most of their careers.

No big program can compete with that, and it may only be the start of a big era for HBCUs.

