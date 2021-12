According to a report from Pure Wow, Ripa surprised fans on Thursday morning as Whitfield joined her on set, years after the two of them worked together on All My Children.

“Filling in for Ryan today is Dondré Whitfield,” Ripa declared at the start of the show.

As fans of the soap drama may recall, Ripa played Hayley Vaughan years ago on All My Children while Whitfield played the role of Terrence Frye.

In a throwback photo shared to her Instagram page, Ripa looked back at the time she spent with Whitfield.