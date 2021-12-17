Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Pandemic 'Fear'

Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston has been feeling the effects of the pandemic. Nope, the 52-year-old Friends alum hasn’t contracted COVID-19. Rather, she’s come down with a case of agoraphobia.

The Morning Show star hasn’t been going out much for the past two years thanks to lockdown and travel restrictions, opting instead to hunker down in her Bel Air property. With socializing out of the question, Aniston has had to keep busy by cooking and catching up with friends via Zoom. Though she thought she’d be bored, she actually learned to enjoy it, and now she’s “scared” to go out.

"Prone To Agoraphobia"

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Murder Mystery actress said, “And that’s the other thing about the pandemic: I’m prone to agoraphobia, and so I used to be like, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’ and now I’m like, ‘No, let’s not. Come over, come over, come over.’ I think I’ve been to five restaurants [since the pandemic began], and the same ones because they required vaccinations.”

Having said that, the star admits she’s been enjoying this “slow” period in her life.

Lockdown Routine

“It surprised me that I didn’t become bored immediately. I loved cooking,” the actress, who played Rachel Green on Friends for 10 seasons, said. She added that she also exercised, meditated and had weekly Zoom sessions that got “real metaphysical.” Having worked continuously for nearly 25 years with only “a month or two off here and there,” Aniston appreciated the slower pace, saying, “Oh, I idle beautifully. I love to work, but I also love to not work.”

The reporter asked whether she wanted to keep it that way. Scroll for her answer.

Back To Work Soon

“I don’t think so. In fact, I’m about to speed up and not be free for two years,” the Hollywood A-lister said. But she’s making sure she’ll get breaks, noting that “You need that time to recharge and be with your friends and your family and your dogs.” The film and TV star is excited to see the end of COVID and “get on a plane again” because she hasn’t “left California since January 2020. Courteney [Cox’s] in Malibu is as far as I’ve been. It’s Sony studios, Courteney’s, the Batemans’ — there are, like, five houses I’ve been to.”

Future Plans

Aniston plans to stay long in the business just like his father John Aniston, who’s still working at 88. In fact, she feels like she’s just getting started. In the meantime, she’s waiting to get over this pandemic hurdle and the annoyances that come with it, like being bullied by anti-vaxxers. “You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”

