Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Pandemic 'Fear'

Jennifer Aniston has been feeling the effects of the pandemic. Nope, the 52-year-old Friends alum hasn’t contracted COVID-19. Rather, she’s come down with a case of agoraphobia.

The Morning Show star hasn’t been going out much for the past two years thanks to lockdown and travel restrictions, opting instead to hunker down in her Bel Air property. With socializing out of the question, Aniston has had to keep busy by cooking and catching up with friends via Zoom. Though she thought she’d be bored, she actually learned to enjoy it, and now she’s “scared” to go out.