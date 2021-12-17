Olivia Wilde's Terrifying Gozer Makeup In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' BTS Photo

Olivia Wilde looks terrifying but somehow still hot as the iconic villain in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A behind-the-scenes photo was recently released, showing the actress' incredible transformation.

The 37-year-old actress surprised viewers when she appeared in the latest Ghostbusters movie but there was some confusion because her name didn't appear in the credits.

Just a couple of days ago, it was confirmed that it definitely was Olivia in the cameo.

Scroll down to see Olivia's Gozer behind-the-scenes look below.

Why Was Olivia Not Credited?

Shutterstock | 673594

Initially, there was a bit of confusion on who played Gozer. While viewers could identify Olivia even under heavy makeup, her name didn't appear in the credits.

Instead, the credit for the role went to Canadian choreographer and dancer Emma Portner. Shohreh Aghdashlo was also credited as the voice of the demonic entity.

There is no word from the production on the reason for this oversight but makeup artist Arjen finally gave Olivia credit for her performance.

Gozer's Second Coming

Arjen | Instagram

The special effects master took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look of Olivia's Gozer makeup. According to the artist, it took approximately 5.5 hours to transform the actress into this iconic character.

“Sumerian.. not Babylonian.. big difference”. “Gozer” make-up. What an honor it was with @oliviawilde being a absolute badass in 5.5 hrs of makeup. Thank you for your patience and amazing performance.. 🙏🏻," Arjen captioned the Instagram post.

Aside from turning the beautiful Olivia into a sexy demon, the artist is also responsible for creating the monsters on the movie. He shared a clip showcasing the process of monster-making in his studio.

1984 Gozer In Ghostbusters

In the 1984 Ghostbusters, the original Gozer the Gozerian was played by actress/model Slavitza Jovan, with the demonic voice credited to Paddi Edwards.

Olivia's Gozer was modeled after the '84 version, although the new suit looks a lot more modern and the demonic red eyes are gone.

Some long-time fans of the franchise prefer the older version, while others were also impressed by Olivia's take on Gozer.

Bill Murray Made Olivia Break Character

Shutterstock | 2914948

Playing a demonic villain had its challenges. Aside from having to stay on the makeup chair for over 5 hours, Olivia apparently also often broke character because Bill Murray kept trolling her.

In one scene, the veteran actor reportedly made it hard for Olivia to focus.

"You know, you wasted a lot of time putting on that make up. It’s not going to work anymore. You’ve got a lot of nerve trying to crawl back," Murray egged Olivia and her costume.

The movie received favorable reviews and was also successful in the box office. Talks of a sequel are swirling around but there is no confirmation yet.

