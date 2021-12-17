Olivia Wilde's Terrifying Gozer Makeup In 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' BTS Photo

Olivia Wilde looks terrifying but somehow still hot as the iconic villain in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A behind-the-scenes photo was recently released, showing the actress' incredible transformation.

The 37-year-old actress surprised viewers when she appeared in the latest Ghostbusters movie but there was some confusion because her name didn't appear in the credits.

Just a couple of days ago, it was confirmed that it definitely was Olivia in the cameo.

Scroll down to see Olivia's Gozer behind-the-scenes look below.