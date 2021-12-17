Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Are The Cutest Hollywood BFFs

Zendaya and Timothée hilariously put their strong bond to the test after the Dune premiere by taking the BuzzFeed "BFF Test." Earlier in October, the twosome got together to answer a host of questions about each other and prove just how well they know one another.

Among the queries were the usual, like birthdays, middle names, and favorite snacks -- Zendaya likes "pasta, butter, and cheese," while Timothée can't say no to fries -- as well as a few curveballs, such as their favorite project from each other's career.

The duo also dished about the first time they met at a chemistry read, revealing that they actually first saw each other "at an airport before."

"I saw her going to first class and I was like 'damn,'" joked Timothée, with Zendaya responding; "Meanwhile, he was nominated for an Oscar that year."

Watch their BFF test below and find out what are Zendaya and Timothée's favorite memories of each other, their go-to karaoke songs, and their respective hidden talent.