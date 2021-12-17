Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Are The Cutest Hollywood BFFs

BuzzFeed Celeb | YouTube

Alexandra Lozovschi

Move over Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly, there's a new cool BFF duo in town! Ever since they got cast in Dune in 2019, fans have been rooting for Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet to strike up a friendship and it looks like their wish has come true.

The young co-stars, who even sparked dating rumors at one point due to their on-screen chemistry, are reportedly very close and haven't stopped gushing about each other since they teamed up for the movie. Scroll for some of the besties' most adorable moments together.

BFF Test

BuzzFeed Celeb | YouTube

Zendaya and Timothée hilariously put their strong bond to the test after the Dune premiere by taking the BuzzFeed "BFF Test." Earlier in October, the twosome got together to answer a host of questions about each other and prove just how well they know one another.

Among the queries were the usual, like birthdays, middle names, and favorite snacks -- Zendaya likes "pasta, butter, and cheese," while Timothée can't say no to fries -- as well as a few curveballs, such as their favorite project from each other's career.

The duo also dished about the first time they met at a chemistry read, revealing that they actually first saw each other "at an airport before."

"I saw her going to first class and I was like 'damn,'" joked Timothée, with Zendaya responding; "Meanwhile, he was nominated for an Oscar that year."

Watch their BFF test below and find out what are Zendaya and Timothée's favorite memories of each other, their go-to karaoke songs, and their respective hidden talent.

Dance Parties On The 'Dune' Set

Shutterstock | 673594

Zendaya spoke fondly of Timothée during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier in February, singing her co-star's praises and sharing some adorable moments from their time filming Dune.

“Timothée has become one of my closest friends, and he’s lovely and so talented,” the Euphoria star told the host.

She also said the pair had a blast on set, recounting the dance parties they used to throw in her room.

“I think my favorite part was we would have these like dance parties in my room. Where I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and we would just start dancing.”

Watch the whole interview below!

Compliments Galore

Access | YouTube

The duo was lathering each other with compliments during a joint interview at the Venice Film Festival in September. Discussing red carpet fashion, Zendaya gushed over Timothée's impeccable style.

“I mean, you can wear anything. He’s, like, the cool guy. Boom,” she said. “What do you want? Glasses on the carpet? Boom. What do you want? Sparkle? Do you want floral? Do you want color? Whatever you want. Whatever you need. Got it. Boom.”

Meanwhile, Timothée sweetly said that his co-star was “No. 1 in the world” when it comes to fashion.

Watch clips of their interview below, courtesy of Access.

Timothée Celebrates Zendaya's Emmy Win

Shutterstock | 242987224

Zendaya only had great things to say about the Interstellar actor in an interview with British Vogue that same month.

“I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, ‘Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!’ said the Spiderman star, adding: "He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Likewise, Timothée couldn't be more thrilled for the Malcom & Marie star's Emmy win, dishing on how he celebrated her triumph as he joined her by telephone for her Elle cover story.

“I’m so happy for you. I was screaming over here when I saw it!" he said. "When you had just gotten the nomination, I remember us talking about what it was going to be like in this environment, not having an in-person ceremony. But you killed it!”

