Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is whacking on even more Louis Vuitton action as she continues her 2021-commenced role as the brand's global ambassador. The 27-year-old Netflix sensation made headlines earlier this year as the luxury French label snapped her up as its latest promo face, with a new Instagram post from Jung showcasing an array of LV looks.

Posting earlier today, the South Korean shared a massive gallery of stylish looks, ones including the LV monogram, plus a little crop top action.