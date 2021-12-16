Penelope Cruz Dazzles In Plunging Chanel Dress

Penelope Cruz looked like a gift topping a chocolate box in a dazzling, bold red, and plunging satin Chanel dress as the iconic fashion house this week honored her. The Vanilla Sky actress, who first attended the brand's presentations back in 1999, has been steady promo face for the label - fitting that she wore Chanel to the MOMA Film Benefit this month as the Kardashian-adored designer hosted the event.

Cruz opted for a dazzling and classy look, one now shared with her 5.8 million Instagram followers.

All Treat In Chanel

Shutterstock | 758458

Scroll for the photos. They showed the 47-year-old looking breath-taking while in a floor-length and train red dress with a wrap-a-round shoulder detail, a swish finish, plus a massive bust bow amid a racy plunging neckline. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star also opted for black satin and platform heels, showing off her high arches and hints of her toned legs.

A choppy bangs finish and diamond earrings completed the glamorous look - Penelope shared solo shots, plus one with Rosalia at the event.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption for the first post, the actress wrote: "Thank you!!!!❤️ @themuseumofmodernart @chanelofficial Thank you to all the friends that were with me last night. Thank you for your generosity and your kind words. Thank you MoMA and Chanel. I will never forget this night. Gracias!!!!!"

Quick to follow were street shots as Cruz shouted out Chanel and wrote: "It happened one night!" Of course, she mentioned her role in movie Parallel Mothers. More after the snap, plus the joint photo below.

Touching Karl Lagerfeld Memory

Shutterstock | 842245

2019 marked the passing of Chanel's Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld. The king of fashion was also behind luxury brand Fendi. Recalling her final time seeing Lagerfeld, Cruz stated:

"Actually, my last day with him was here in New York. We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical." Penelope's red dress is reported to have been custom made and to have taken 700 hours of manual labor to complete. It also impressed supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who left a like.

'He Was A Genius'

Speaking to WWD, Cruz also took a moment to highlight an opinion that grew to be widespread regarding Lagerfeld's creativity.

“We all know he was a genius," she said: "But when you got to spend time with him, you discovered that other side, of kindness and sweetness. Over the last year working together with him, especially, we became close, we had a very strong connection. I loved all the conversations I would have with him, he knew so much about everything, and still had so much curiosity to keep on learning.”

