Penelope Cruz Dazzles In Plunging Chanel Dress

Penelope Cruz looked like a gift topping a chocolate box in a dazzling, bold red, and plunging satin Chanel dress as the iconic fashion house this week honored her. The Vanilla Sky actress, who first attended the brand's presentations back in 1999, has been steady promo face for the label - fitting that she wore Chanel to the MOMA Film Benefit this month as the Kardashian-adored designer hosted the event.

Cruz opted for a dazzling and classy look, one now shared with her 5.8 million Instagram followers.