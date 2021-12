Jennifer Aniston has been confirmed to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel to Murder Mystery and will be reuniting with pal Adam Sandler.

The first installment of the Netflix comedy film was a huge success on the streaming platform and became the most popular release of 2019, garnering a 30 million viewership in the first three days alone.

Fans are excited to see what kind of shenanigans the duo will be dealing with on the sequel. Here's what we know, so far.