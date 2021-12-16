Becky Lynch Tops List As The Wealthiest Active Female Performer In WWE

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's highest-paid Superstars. Her net worth is currently estimated at $6 million. She is the wealthiest active female wrestler in WWE. Her estimated annual salary with WWE is $3.1 million in addition to bonuses she receives for merchandise sales and more.

There are three former female WWE wrestlers who have a higher net worth, however. At the top of the list is "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey, who Lynch faced in the main event of WrestleMania 35 (in a triple threat match along with Charlotte Flair).

Scroll down to learn the net worth of other top female talents in WWE.