Becky Lynch Tops List As The Wealthiest Active Female Performer In WWE

Wrestling
https://twitter.com/ItsEleanorLyne/status/1470328746905423872/photo/1

Ian Carey

Becky Lynch is one of WWE's highest-paid Superstars. Her net worth is currently estimated at $6 million. She is the wealthiest active female wrestler in WWE. Her estimated annual salary with WWE is $3.1 million in addition to bonuses she receives for merchandise sales and more.

There are three former female WWE wrestlers who have a higher net worth, however. At the top of the list is "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey, who Lynch faced in the main event of WrestleMania 35 (in a triple threat match along with Charlotte Flair).

Scroll down to learn the net worth of other top female talents in WWE.

Becky Lynch Is The Wealthiest Active Female Superstar

Shutterstock | 173127184

Ronda Rousey's estimated net worth sits at $13 million. Not all of that comes through her time with WWE, however. A significant portion of Rousey's wealth comes from her days in the UFC. She hasn't been in WWE since losing to Lynch at WrestleMania.

Also wealthier than Becky Lynch are both of the Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie. Brie has an estimated net worth of around $12 million while her sister Nikki's is estimated at around $8 million. They are both retired from in-ring competition, however.

The Bella Twins have had success with multiple reality shows (Total Divas, Total Bellas) which have also added to their wealth. Lynch's career is peaking and she'll likely overtake the Bella Twins before she retires considering how much she earns per year.

Scroll down to learn the net worth of other top active female talent in WWE such as Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch's Net Worth Greater Than Charlotte Flair's or Sasha Bank's

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1470576862753701889/photo/1

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley were the "4 Horsewomen of NXT" and are credited with having kick-started the women's revolution in WWE. Lynch's net worth is greater than all of theirs, however.

Sasha Banks' net worth is estimated at $3 million. In addition to her WWE salary, Banks has also appeared in the Star Wars Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian". Bayley's net worth is estimated at $2 million. Charlotte Flair's net worth is only estimated at $1 million, which is surprising given how long she has been a top star in WWE.

Scroll down to learn more about the net worth of Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Asuka.

Becky Lynch's Net Worth Higher Than Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Asuka

https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1469539112545767424/photo/1

Becky Lynch has not been in WWE as long as Natalya has but her net worth is considerably higher. Natalya's net worth is estimated at $2 million.

Alexa Bliss is another top female talent in WWE. Her net worth is estimated at $2.8 million. Another top female talent in WWE is Asuka, who has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

As well as Becky Lynch has done in WWE financially, however, she still falls short of what many of the top male talent in WWE make.

Scroll down to learn the net worth of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson.

Becky Lynch's Net Worth Falls Short Of WWE's Top Male Talent

While WWE is putting a greater emphasis on women's wrestling, female talent still have considerably lower net worths than their male counterparts.

Brock Lesnar's net worth is estimated at $25 million, though a portion of this would have been earned during his UFC career.

Roman Reigns' net worth is estimated at $12 million.

Then there are WWE Superstars who went on to make even more money in Hollywood, such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.

John Cena's net worth is estimated at $60 million.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's net worth is estimated at $320 million.

