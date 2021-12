In the most shocking turn of events in recent College Football history, no. 1 recruit Travis Hunter snubbed Georgia and Florida State to join coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State University.

And, while this is a prime example of what a legend like him can accomplish for a small program and a huge step for HBCUs, some people are far from satisfied with his decision.

Per his critics, it's all about the money and the new NIL deals, as if it hasn't been that way for decades.