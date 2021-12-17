Was Salma Hayek's Character in 'House of Gucci' A Witch?

Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Salma Hayek was cast in House of Gucci in the role of Pina Auriemma. And, shortly after the film was released last month, rumors began swirling in regard to whether or not the character was a witch.

Amid the swirling reports, USA Today shared a fact-checking report in regard to the topic, in which they asked their readers, "Did Patrizia Reggiani’s psychic friend Pina Auriemma practice witchcraft?"

For those who haven't seen the film, Patrizia Reggiani is the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci brand.

Pina Auriemma Was A Close Friend Of Patrizia Reggiani

In the film, Reggiani and Gucci's story is depicted, including the conviction that blamed Reggiani for hiring a hitman to kill Gucci. However, there are also a number of stories surrounding the couple, including that of Hayek's character, Auriemma, who was one of Reggiani's closest friends.

According to USA Today, Sara Gay Forden, who wrote the book on which House of Gucci is based, shared her statement in regard to whether or not Auriemma was a witch on November 26, just as the film hit theaters.

Pina Auriemma Was Seen In 'House of Gucci' As A Fortune Teller

According to the report, Forden revealed that Auriemma wasn't exactly a witch.

In the film, Auriemma was depicted as a fortune teller who Reggiani discovered on television and ultimately called on the phone. From there, Reggiani occasionally received advice from Auriemma. And ultimately, Auriemma allegedly assisted Reggiani by helping to orchestrate Gucci's murder in 1995.

Meanwhile, in reality, things were reportedly much different between the two women. In fact, they didn't meet one another over the phone. They met at a health spa.

A Spell Was Discussed In 'House of Gucci'

As Forden explained, Reggiani and Auriemma first crossed paths with one another at a health spa and eventually became quite close.

According to Forden, Auriemma was Reggiani's “closest friend and confidante,”

"She felt she could trust her and she made her laugh," Forden explained.

In House of Gucci, Reggiani and Auriemma were seen treating themselves to a spa day after Reggiani's divorce from Gucci in 1994. And, during the scene in question, the ladies spoke of plans to cast a spell on Gucci.

Pina Auriemma Wasn't Actually A Witch

"The Italian press nicknamed Pina ‘the Black Witch,’ ” Forden explained. “She wasn’t actually a witch, but she did tarot cards for fun. That said, in the Milan fashion scene, it was not uncommon to go to psychics and witch doctors. And Patrizia regularly sought spiritual advice and spells from other people, although not necessarily from Pina. Maurizio had a psychic that he went to, too, so that was kind of a thing in those circles.”

House of Gucci is in theaters now.

