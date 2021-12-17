Was Salma Hayek's Character in 'House of Gucci' A Witch?

Salma Hayek was cast in House of Gucci in the role of Pina Auriemma. And, shortly after the film was released last month, rumors began swirling in regard to whether or not the character was a witch.

Amid the swirling reports, USA Today shared a fact-checking report in regard to the topic, in which they asked their readers, "Did Patrizia Reggiani’s psychic friend Pina Auriemma practice witchcraft?"

For those who haven't seen the film, Patrizia Reggiani is the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci brand.