The Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson Relationship Drama: What Their Zodiac Signs Say

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s rocky relationship is in the news yet again thanks to a paternity scandal. The 30-year-old NBA player is being sued by Texas native and personal trainer Maralee Nichols for child support and “pregnancy-related fees.” She's claiming he is the father of her baby born on December 1.

Court documents say that Thompson and Nichols met “in late November 2020/early December 2020” and “had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021.” The Sacramento Kings player was still dating Kardashian at that time.