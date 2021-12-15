Charges Against Ethan Crumbley Complicate Case Against His Parents

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School on November 30, killing four of his fellow students.

Hit with with 24 charges -- including murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession -- Ethan will be tried as an adult. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are both facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan being charged as an adult suggests he acted under his own autonomy, but does this also undermine the case against his parents?

Here's what one renowned legal expert has to say.