Sixers Rumors: Pelicans 'Discussed' Trading Multiple Draft Assets For Ben Simmons, Ingram 'Not Involved'

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though he's not playing in the 2021-22 NBA season due to mental issues, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in dire need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

So far, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that at least seven NBA teams have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers. These include the New Orleans Pelicans.