Sixers Rumors: Pelicans 'Discussed' Trading Multiple Draft Assets For Ben Simmons, Ingram 'Not Involved'

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though he's not playing in the 2021-22 NBA season due to mental issues, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that are in dire need of additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

So far, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that at least seven NBA teams have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers. These include the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans Engage In Trade Talks With Sixers

In a recent podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report talked about several interesting topics, including the rumors linking Simmons to the Pelicans. According to Scotto, the Pelicans and the Sixers have engaged in a trade discussion that would send Simmons to New Orleans in exchange for multiple future draft assets.

"I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto said. "Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now. With Zion Williamson’s latest injury setback, it’s unclear how that could move the needle for the Pelicans in their efforts to land Simmons."

Pelicans Eyeing To Form 'Big Three'

With the non-inclusion of Brandon Ingram in their trade discussion, it's crystal clear what the Pelicans are trying to accomplish. By sacrificing multiple future draft assets, the Pelicans must be eyeing to form a "Big Three" of Simmons, Ingram, and Zion Williamson in New Orleans. With all of those young stars needing the ball in their hands to maximize their effectiveness, their on-court fit would be tricky.

However, if they could work things out on the floor and find the perfect chemistry, the Pelicans would undoubtedly become unstoppable on both ends of the floor.

Ben Simmons' On-Court Impact On Pelicans

Simmons would be an intriguing acquisition for the Pelicans, especially now that Williamson is yet to return from an injury. Pairing him with Ingram would give the Pelicans the much-needed boost in their offensive and defensive efficiencies that currently rank 26th and 28th, respectively, in the 2021-22 NBA season, per ESPN. In Simmons, the Pelicans would be getting a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder and on-court facilitator, and an elite defender.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why Ben Simmons-To-Pelicans Trade Is Less Likely To Happen

A trade package that includes multiple future draft assets is undeniably a great initial offer for the Pelicans, but they may need to make more sacrifice to convince the Sixers to engage in a blockbuster deal. Since the 2021 NBA offseason, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has been telling everyone in the league that they would only trade Simmons for another All-Star caliber player who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.

If the Pelicans badly want to acquire Simmons, they might have to give up Ingram or Williamson.

