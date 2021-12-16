Chloë Grace Moretz Flaunts Flower Power In Louis Vuitton Look

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Rebecca Cukier

Chloë Grace Moretz is making it flower power and shouting out luxury brand Louis Vuitton in one photo. The Kick-Ass star, who has a promotional contract with the high-end clothing and luggage giant, has been making headlines throughout fall 2021 for upping her LV game - while May brought the blonde in promos for Vuitton eyewear, it was clothes getting a shout-out as Moretz posted for her 19.2 million IG followers this week.

A stunning selfie showed off the star's good looks and, it would seem, her good fashion sense.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Peepers For Dior Win

Emily Ratajkowski Defends Massive Hat In Tiny Bikini

Hailey Bieber Grabs Chest In Plunging Bodysuit

The Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson Relationship Drama: What Their Zodiac Signs Say

Melissa Gorga Twins With Her Daughter In Self-Owned Fashion Line

A Little Louis Vuitton

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the snap. It comes shortly after CMG was photographed in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton coat while in NYC. Looking gorgeous and low-key, the actress posed for a simple indoor shot while next to a white wall. She wore a long-sleeved and floral-print cream top with pops of red and green across it - slightly messy hair, meanwhile, toned things down.

Taking to her caption, the 24-year-old wrote: "Special look yesterday for the @kellyclarksonshow out 12/15 for #MotherAndroid so watch out :)." More after the snap.

Celebrities

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo: Bikini Pics Prove It

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

The shot, of course, also promoted Moretz's new movie Mother/Android, set for release in 2022. The flick has already been getting promo on The Tonight Show, with a recent video seeing the star write: "Sooo amongst other things … this happened on @fallontonight , hahaha @britneyspears you are my everythingg 🙌 🙌 go check out our chat we had on YouTube :)!"

Brand promos are bringing Moretz in big bucks, though - Louis Vuitton is now also fronted by Squid Game star HoYeon Jung.

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Landing Louis Vuitton Gig

Shutterstock | 1092671

The iconic and Kardashian-adored brand name-dropped Moretz in a statement earlier this year, writing: “Boasting exceptional quality with contemporary lines, the collection includes a variety of frames to adorn any face. For the new campaign, Lous and the Yakuza, Chloé Grace-Moretz, and Somi show off this season’s sunglasses."

LV has previously been promoted by The Eternals actress Angelina Jolie, "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, and pop icon Madonna. It's also been getting 2021 press from rapper Cardi B and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Those @s

CMG has regularly been shouting out LV on Instagram since landing her promo gig in the first half of 2020. Sharing an edgy eyewear snap later in the year, the actress wrote: "@louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere who is ready for some sun?"

The Georgia native also joins the list of celebrities fronting designer labels this year. YSL has tapped both Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber while Gucci has snagged itself singer Miley Cyrus. Italian designer Versace, meanwhile, has signed "Prisoner" singer Dua Lipa.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek 'Hotter' Than JLo With Bikini Proof

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.