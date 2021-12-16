Chloë Grace Moretz Flaunts Flower Power In Louis Vuitton Look

Chloë Grace Moretz is making it flower power and shouting out luxury brand Louis Vuitton in one photo. The Kick-Ass star, who has a promotional contract with the high-end clothing and luggage giant, has been making headlines throughout fall 2021 for upping her LV game - while May brought the blonde in promos for Vuitton eyewear, it was clothes getting a shout-out as Moretz posted for her 19.2 million IG followers this week.

A stunning selfie showed off the star's good looks and, it would seem, her good fashion sense.