Chicago Man Beaten To Death While Hanging Christmas Lights

News
[Fox 32 Chicago][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

A man identified as as 49-year-old Jose Tellez was beaten to death on Saturday evening while hanging Christmas lights outside his home in Gage Park, Chicago.

Two unidentified men approached Tellez around 6:30 p.m. that day and beat him viciously, according to police.

A neighbor heard Tellez's young daughter scream and rushed across the street to help. But by then it was too late: Tellez was lying on the grass and bleeding from his head.

What do people who knew Tellez have to say? More on that below.

The Latest

Melissa Gorga Twins With Her Daughter In Self-Owned Fashion Line

NFL Rumors: Mac Jones Compares Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner Trade Would Turn Warriors Into 'Ultimate Contenders,' Per 'Sports Illustrated'

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Knicks For Three Players & Draft Picks

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Calls Out Dak Prescott

Beaten To Death

The neighbor who rushed to help Tellez and his daughter told The Chicago Sun-Times that she heard the child scream, "My dad, my dad, he’s hurt!"

"I told her to get a blanket to put on his head. There was a lot of blood," the neighbor said, adding that she did what she could to help the unfortunate man and keep his daughter calm.

Tellez was breathing when he was put in an ambulance, but he wasn't moving. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

Movies

Alexandra Daddario Engaged To Andrew Form, The 'Formidable Love Of Her Life'

Read The Heartwarming Tribute Alexandra Pens To Andrew Form

By chisom

Read More Below

The neighbor who tried to help Tellez and his daughter said she was "traumatized" by the event -- others in the community feel the same.

Silverio Nodal, who lives down the street, told the outlet he knew Tellez for around 10 years and described him as a "family man, a hard-working guy" who did landscaping work and loved gardening.

"He came here to provide the best for his family, you know as all of us do, the American dream. But this is not the American dream," Nodal said.

Scott Peterson Resentenced To Life In Prison

Chris Cuomo's CNN Producer Indicted Over Sex Crimes Against Minors

Community Shocked

[ABC 7 Chicago][YouTube]

Nodal said that Tellez's murder was a "big shock for all of us" in the community.

"It’s a shame. This is supposed to be the best season, the Christmas season. It’s a family thing. These things shouldn’t be happening," he stated.

Nodal added that everyone on the block is now working together to coordinate a contact list so that any suspicious activity in the neighborhood can be reported.

"Something must be done, should be done. It’s not only the police work. We as individuals, what can we do for our neighbors, what are we contributing?" he concluded.

Jose Tellez

Tellez's niece Daisy Castro has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised over $40,000.

"On the night of December 11, 2021, our beloved family member Jose Eleazar Téllez, was attacked and brutally beaten while putting up Christmas lights outside his home," the page says.

"He was a loving husband, father, brother and son. He leaves behind a wife and three children. At this time we kindly ask for prayers and if you are able to, any donation is greatly appreciated," it continues.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Lifts Dress During Barefoot Yoga Balance

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

Penelope Cruz Film 'Parallel Mothers' Receives Two Golden Globe Nominations

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.