NFL Rumors: Mac Jones Compares Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

Not everybody can succeed with the New England Patriots, and it doesn't always have to do with talent.

The Patriots have become one of the biggest powerhouses in the NFL under Bill Belichick's tough coaching, and not all players are always fond of his ways.

Fortunately for them, they've found a young quarterback that was used to something similar before entering the league.

Mac Jones used to play for Nick Saban, perhaps the greatest coach in college football history, so the transition wasn't that much of an issue for him.