Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Jennifer Aniston has been a strong supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as of all the safety measures that were in place during the coronavirus pandemic, and that's attracted some harsh criticism from anti-vaxxers, the star revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking at length to Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old award-winning actress opened up about being "bullied" after advocating for vaccination, saying she was the target of rude comments all because of her stance on the matter.

The Friends alum and Hollywood Reporter December cover star promoted her feature on the magazine on her Instagram page, sharing pictures from the shoot with her 38.9 million followers.