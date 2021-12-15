Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About 'Controversial' Vaccine Comments

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

Jennifer Aniston has been a strong supporter of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as of all the safety measures that were in place during the coronavirus pandemic, and that's attracted some harsh criticism from anti-vaxxers, the star revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking at length to Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old award-winning actress opened up about being "bullied" after advocating for vaccination, saying she was the target of rude comments all because of her stance on the matter.

The Friends alum and Hollywood Reporter December cover star promoted her feature on the magazine on her Instagram page, sharing pictures from the shoot with her 38.9 million followers. Scroll for details and photos!

The Latest

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

NBA Rumors: Mark Cuban Breaks Silence On Rumors Linking Mavericks To Kyrie Irving

MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Dodgers Lost Max Scherzer

MLB Rumors: Texas Rangers Keeping Tabs On Seiya Suzuki

'RHOBH' Season 12 Filming Halted After COVID-19 Outbreak

'Bullied' By Anti-Vaxxers

Shutterstock | 842245

Finally speaking out about the reactions she's been getting regarding her stance on coronavirus vaccination, Jennifer revealed she was called names by people condemning the jab.

“You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about,” she said in the interview, which came out last week.

The Morning Show star previously touched on the subject with InStyle, saying: “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame.”

Discussing the topic in the magazine's September cover interview, Jen added: “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

Check out her cover for InStyle straight from Jennifer's Instagram feed!

Forced To Cut Ties With People

Shutterstock | 673594

The Hollywood star also told InStyle that she's had to cut ties with "a few people" over their vaccination status. Here's why.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," Jennifer explained. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

COVID-19 Precautions

Getting back to her Hollywod Reporter interview, the Emmy winner pointed out that she's been very careful to uphold the COVID-19 restrictions and to stick to the safety precautions throughout the pandemic.

“I think I’ve been to five restaurants [since the pandemic began], and the same ones because they required vaccinations,” she said.

However, Jen admitted she's been enjoying her downtime: “I love to work, but I also love to not work. I’m really OK. And this may be pandemic-related, because I went through a period of working nonstop with maybe a month or two off here and there for almost 25 years.”

Scroll through the embed below for more photos from her December cover interview.

Advocating For Face Masks On Instagram

Shutterstock | 64736

Jennifer has been vocal about coronavirus safety measures from the get-go. As fans will remember, the Murder Mystery and We're The Millers star went on Instagram in early July 2020 to advocate for face masks.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough," she wrote, sharing a selfie wherein she wore a black face mask. ⠀

Jen continued: "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate"

Check out her post below.

Later that month, the actress was giving a health update about one of her friends who had been hospitalized with severe coronavirus symptoms and was hooked up to a respirator.

"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," she wrote. ⠀

Read Next

Must Read

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Penelope Cruz Film 'Parallel Mothers' Receives Two Golden Globe Nominations

Olivia Wilde Hangs Around The Desert In Her Underwear

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.