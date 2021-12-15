MLB Rumors: This Is Why The Dodgers Lost Max Scherzer

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the biggest losers of the first couple of days in free agency.

Despite re-signing Chris Taylor, they couldn't hold on to Corey Seager nor Max Scherzer, as both would go on to sign the biggest deals in Major League Baseball's offseason.

The Dodgers could trust Trea Turner to fill in for Seager but right now, they don't have someone who could step up and be as dominant and efficient as Scherzer was. And, according to a recent report, they can only blame themselves for that loss.