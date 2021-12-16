Melissa Gorga Admits There's 'No Excuses' For Ramona Singer’s Behavior On ‘RHUGT’

Melissa Gorga weighed in on the behavior of her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast mate, Ramona Singer, during an interview last moth.

As the debut season of the Real Housewives spinoff was released on Peacock, NBCUniversal's steaming service, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member admitted that when it comes to the wild antics of her New York City counterpart, she can't really excuse the way she behaved -- or the way she treated their co-stars.

“There’s no excuses,” Gorga told Page Six on November 19.

Hit It Off With Kenya Moore

Shutterstock | 64736

"Ramona lives in Ramona’s world,” Gorga continued.

During the first season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, viewers watched as Singer stripped down and marked her territory, so to speak, in an effort to get the best room at the ladies' Turks and Caicos vacation rental before wetting her pants and screaming explicit insults at The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Although Gorga admitted that she can't defend Singer's antics, she said that Moore "made sense with whatever she argued about" and named the RHOA cast member as her “turn-up buddy.”

Friendship With Ramona Singer

Shutterstock | 644176

While Gorga often sided with Moore in her feud with Singer, she said that when it comes to the Real Housewives of New York City cast member, she doesn't dislike her. In fact, she has found her endearing and been able to maintain a friendship with her, despite how she treated Moore on the show.

“I hold Ramona close to my heart. I appreciate her. I know that she can say things sometimes that piss people off and get people upset. But I always try to explain where she’s coming from,” Gorga said.

'Soft Spot' For Ramona Singer

Shutterstock | 64736

"I have a soft spot for her most of the time. I know that she twists her words and she can say things sometimes that she really doesn’t mean. I think she has trust in me that I’m reasonable and I’m not going to just tear her down. I’m going to let her explain why she said something,” Gorga continued.

Also during production on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Gorga said she enjoyed getting to know Singer's Real Housewives of New York City cast mate, Luann de Lesseps.

“I’ve had a couple business lunches with her and [she was] very kind but a little stuffy,” she said. “And she wasn’t [stuffy] at all!"

Luann de Lesseps 'Fun'

Shutterstock | 3586184

Gorga added that she was pleasantly surprised by de Lesseps.

“She doesn’t even drink and she was a party girl. She lets her hair down. She goes with the flow,” Gorga shared. “She always has her [vape] in her mouth. She’s fun! She’s fun, so she surprised me.”

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one is currently streaming on Peacock.

Meanwhile, Gorga and her Real Housewives of New Jersey cast mates are expected to return to Bravo in 2022 for the upcoming 12th season of their reality series, which began filming in June of this year and was believed to have wrapped in September.

