Melissa Gorga Admits There's 'No Excuses' For Ramona Singer’s Behavior On ‘RHUGT’

Melissa Gorga weighed in on the behavior of her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast mate, Ramona Singer, during an interview last moth.

As the debut season of the Real Housewives spinoff was released on Peacock, NBCUniversal's steaming service, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member admitted that when it comes to the wild antics of her New York City counterpart, she can't really excuse the way she behaved -- or the way she treated their co-stars.

“There’s no excuses,” Gorga told Page Six on November 19.