Chloë Grace Moretz, JoJo Siwa And Their Undying Love For Sports

Sarah Haider

American actress Chloë Grace Moretz and dancer JoJo Siwa recently proved that they are big basketball fans after they were spotted enjoying the Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic game on December 13 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

JoJo looked stunning in a blue denim jacket that she teamed with black pants and a yellow sweatshirt.

On the other hand, Chloë turned heads in a retro-inspired outfit comprising a cream-colored jacket, a pair of matching striped pants, and a black-and-white printed high-neck top.

The two celebs are huge sports fans as they have expressed their love for different games from time to time.

Scroll down to learn more about the two celebrities’ favorite sports.

JoJo Siwa’s Love For Lakers

This wasn’t the first time JoJo was seen sitting courtside at a Lakers’ game, as the team seems to be her favorite.

According to Metro, in February 2020, JoJo had seen the Lakers defeat Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center in L.A.

She not only watched the game but she also rooted for her team by wearing a yellow-and-purple glittery Lakers jacket.

The 18-year-old YouTuber even stepped onto the court and posed with the ball. Later, she took to her Instagram page and revealed that she had an amazing time.

“Thank you to everyone from the Lakers and the Staples Center, I had a perfect night!!” she wrote.

The dancer attended her first-ever Lakers game back in 2019 where she fell in love with the team. She also vowed to go back to watch another game soon, according to Instagram.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball

In July this year, JoJo participated in the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball in Denver, Colorado. Rocking a jersey with the number "8" printed on it, the dancer represented the Chicago Cubs.

According to the Entertainment Weekly, JoJo not only participated in the game but also impressed the audience with her athletic skills as she hit a double off Quavo after he struck out DK Metcalf.

The Dance Moms competitor was quite happy about the game, as she later took to Instagram and wrote that the experience was “worth it.”

Chloë The Hockey Fan

Chloë Grace Moretz has long been a National Hockey League (NHL) fan and is a die-hard New York Islanders supporter.

She has been spotted attending several of their matches and revealed that she developed a penchant for the game as she used to watch a lot of hockey in her room.

Speaking about why she supports the Islanders, she told NHL that “they are my favorite team because of their spirit and I really loved the rowdy crowds.”

She even went to meet the team and took pictures with them. Taking to her Instagram account later, the Brain on Fire star shared the snapshots and revealed that she had an “awesome time” meeting the players.

English Professional Football

Chloë is not only a basketball and hockey fan, but she is equally into Engish professional football too.

Back in 2014, the actress had revealed that she was enjoying a game between Chelsea and Everton.

“What a goal at 92 mins,” she wrote on Twitter

When one of her fans asked if she has a favorite football club, the 24-year-old star revealed that she loves Barcelona FC the most.

“Barcelona is my number 1 but in the premier league I’d say Arsenal/Man city/Chelsea,” she wrote.

