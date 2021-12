With nothing to do and nowhere to go during quarantine, many of us added a lot of weight from eating, and Salma Hayek isn’t any different. The worst part about such gains is losing them – it’s so hard for the average woman. The Bandidas actress said, “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year.”

Eventually, after a lot of work, reaching your target size is a euphoric experience, and Salma Hayek felt it too. She documented her journey to remind herself how much she could achieve with determination. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of vacation.”