Penelope Cruz Film 'Parallel Mothers' Receives Two Golden Globe Nominations

Penelope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem, have something major to celebrate.

Just over two months after its release, the 47-year-old actress' latest film, Parallel Mothers, which debuted in Spain as Madres Paralelas received not one, but two nominations for the Golden Globes, including honors in the category of Best International Film and Best Soundtrack.

Meanwhile, as reported by Hola! magazine on December 14, Bardem himself received a nomination for his role in Being the Ricardos, which saw him as Desi Arnaz.

Four Golden Globes Nominations

Shutterstock | 2131613

According to Vulture, Cruz has been nominated for four Golden Globes but has yet to be named as an official winner.

As they revealed, Cruz was nominated in 2007 for her acting role in the drama Volver and in 2009 for her supporting actress performance in Vicky Christina Barcelona.

Cruz was also given acting nominations for Golden Globes following her stand-out performances in the 2010 Rob Marshall musical called Nine and Ryan Murphy's limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2019.

Pedro Almodovar Wrote The Role For Penelope Cruz

Shutterstock | 842245

In an interview with Variety magazine earlier this year, Cruz looked back on the moment in which Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar contacted her about his plans to create Parallel Mothers.

“He told me, ‘I’ve picked up the story again, the one I told you about, and I’m writing it for you,’” Cruz recalled. “In the middle of all that craziness it helped to have that on the horizon as a possibility.”

According to Cruz, she heard from Almodovar in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when she was needing something to look forward to -- and get inspired by.

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Friends For Years

Shutterstock | 2131613

For years, Cruz and Almodovar have been friends. However, when it comes to their time together on set, they keep things professional.

"He’s never mean, but if I do a take he doesn’t like or if he feels like I’m not giving 100%, he tells me,” Cruz explained. “On sets we change the way we act together. We create a distance when shooting, which protects the relationship. But even though to the outside observer, it may not look like I’m hanging out with my best friend, I know everything about him. I know when he’s in a good mood or when he’s worried. He cannot lie to me, and I’m the same way with him. I don’t even try."

Private Life

Shutterstock | 517963

While Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz have been infamously private about their courtship in the years since they tied the knot in 2010, Bardem recently offered a comment to E! News.

"When you have a family, you have to be more alert of making sure that there's time for the family—which is, by far, what is most important," he explained on December 6.

As fans of the couple may know, Bardem and Cruz share two children, son Leo, 10, and daughter Luna, 8.

