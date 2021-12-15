Penelope Cruz Film 'Parallel Mothers' Receives Two Golden Globe Nominations

Penelope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem, have something major to celebrate.

Just over two months after its release, the 47-year-old actress' latest film, Parallel Mothers, which debuted in Spain as Madres Paralelas received not one, but two nominations for the Golden Globes, including honors in the category of Best International Film and Best Soundtrack.

Meanwhile, as reported by Hola! magazine on December 14, Bardem himself received a nomination for his role in Being the Ricardos, which saw him as Desi Arnaz.