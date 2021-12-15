NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis For Package Centered On Jalen Smith

Fresh from their first Finals appearance since 1993, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have immediately made their presence felt in the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, the Suns have won eight of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 21-5 record. However, despite their impressive performance this season, it seems like the Suns are not yet contented with their current roster.

As of now, the Suns continue to be linked to players who are expected to be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.