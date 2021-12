Kendall Jenner has been yanking up her leg while on the beach, and she got paid to do it. The 26-year-old supermodel continues to make headlines for fronting the big boys including luxury Italian label Versace and French designer Jacquemus, but she isn't above helping the rising brands.

Kendall fronts popular activewear label Alo Yoga, and a recent Instagram share came shouting out the brand sitcom star Kaley Cuoco can't go without (and actress Alexandra Daddario endorses). Check it out below.