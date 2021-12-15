Old Tweet Comes Back To Haunt CNN Producer Accused Of Sex Crimes

John Griffin, a television producer who worked closely with now-former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for years, was indicted last week over sex crimes against minors.

A federal grand jury in the state of Vermont has charged Griffin with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In recent days, members of the press have been digging through Griffin's social media posts.