Old Tweet Comes Back To Haunt CNN Producer Accused Of Sex Crimes

News
[Naija_PR][Twitter]

Damir Mujezinovic

John Griffin, a television producer who worked closely with now-former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for years, was indicted last week over sex crimes against minors.

A federal grand jury in the state of Vermont has charged Griffin with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity. The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In recent days, members of the press have been digging through Griffin's social media posts.

The Latest

Chloë Grace Moretz, JoJo Siwa And Their Undying Love For Sports

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Hawks, Brandon Ingram To Sixers In Suggested 3-Way Blockbuster

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis For Package Centered On Jalen Smith

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single

Arkansas Waitress Fired After Receiving Huge Tip

Old Tweet

As reported by Fox News, an old tweet is now coming back to haunt Griffin.

In the message -- which was posted in 2010, when Griffin worked for ABC News -- the disgraced producer lamented over the fact that child sex abuse appears to be very prevalent in the United States.

"Just did the math. We have, count 'em, FOUR stories about people abusing kids today. 3 up now. If we're society's mirror, you people suck," he wrote.

Critics were quick to mock and ridicule the tweet.

Movies

Alexandra Daddario Engaged To Andrew Form, The 'Formidable Love Of Her Life'

Read The Heartwarming Tribute Alexandra Pens To Andrew Form

By chisom

What Did Griffin Do?

According to an indictment from the U.S. Attorney of Vermont, Griffin reached out to parents of minor girls via apps such as Google Hangouts and Kik.

He would tell mothers of underage girls that a "woman is a woman regardless of her age," and try to persuade them to "train" their kids.

The indictment claims that Griffin also transferred money to mothers so they could bring their daughters to him. He would take them to his cabin in Vermont and then sexually abuse them, according to authorities.

What Is An NFT?

James & Jenifer Crumbley Hire High-Profile Lawyers For Themselves, But Not Ethan

Trouble At CNN

Shutterstock | 175010468

CNN addressed the allegations issued against Griffin in a brief statement released on Saturday, describing them as "deeply disturbing."

"The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing. We only learned of his arrest yesterday afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation," CNN said.

News of Griffin being indicted for sex crimes against minors broke just days after CNN fired Chris Cuomo, who is also facing accusations of sexual harraseement.

Host Don Lemon, a close friend of Cuomo, has also been implicated in a scandal.

FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which arrested Griffin last week, said in a statement that he will be held accountable.

"The allegations are deeply disturbing, and our office is committed to working with our partners at the United States Attorney's Office District of Vermont to ensure Mr. Griffin is held accountable for his actions. The FBI, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to aggressively investigate those who victimize the most vulnerable in our communities," the bureau said.

If convicted, Griffin will serve at least 10 years in prison for each count.

Read Next

Must Read

'Eternals' Superhero Role A 'Humbling Experience' For Salma Hayek

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Chanel West Coast Flaunts Weekend Gains In Strapless Corset

Salma Hayek Signs Deal to Star in Multiple MCU Films

Alexandra Daddario All Legs In Double-Slit Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.