Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single

The plot thickens in the Kardashian-West divorce situation as Kim Kardashian refuses to get back with her husband, Kanye West. There were rumors of their impending divorce for as long as they were married, but the power couple filed legal documents to dissolve their union this year. Maybe it was Kanye’s numerous Twitter rants or his fleeting fling with Vinetria that was the last straw - we’ll never really know.

We know that Kim is tired of the fractured relationship, so she filed to be legally single on Dec. 10. In her documents, she appealed to the court to end the marriage claiming “no counseling or reconciliation effort” could ever resolve their issues. According to the 41-year-old business mogul, she’s ready to end the union, but her Grammy award-winning husband keeps stalling the process.

Kanye Wants Kim Back

On the other hand, Kanye believes the devil is behind his marital problems. During his famous “Sunday Service,” he got on stage to say, “I’ve done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of the mic but I’m here to change the narrative.”

During his joint “Free Larry Hoover” concert with Drake, he made another public declaration. He switched the lyrics to his 2010 hit song Runaway to include Kim’s name. “I need you to run right back, baby more specifically Kimberly,” he said while his wife and kids listened in the crowd.

Kim’s Embarrassed By Kanye’s Behavior

Kim seems appalled by Kanye’s recent public displays of affection since he allegedly lives with his model girlfriend Vinetria. A source told Page Six she filed the legally single documents to respond to the embarrassment.

She wants the court to grant her request so both parties can move on with their new lives. Since Kim claims there’s no possibility of reconciliation, she sees no point for Kanye to draw out the dissolution.

Staying Cordial For The Kids

Kimye maintains a friendly public relationship despite their “irreconcilable differences.” The couple share four children - North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2). Last week, Kim credited him for introducing her to Fashion by talking decorated designers into styling her. “Thank you to Kanye even, for really introducing me to the fashion world.”

Kim tried to keep the divorce quiet and settle out of court, but Kanye’s consistent disregard forced her hand.

Passing Her Baby Bar

In more positive news, congratulations are in order for the business mogul. Kim Kardashian announced on Dec. 13 that she passed her baby bar after failing her first two attempts. Seasoned lawyers previously told the reality TV star it’d be impossible to become a lawyer since she was going through an alternative route.

Kim’s been studying to become a lawyer under supervised apprenticeship instead of obtaining a college degree before law school. She claims this baby bar is the harder hurdle, so now that she’s passed it, she’s ready for the bar exam.

