Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single

The plot thickens in the Kardashian-West divorce situation as Kim Kardashian refuses to get back with her husband, Kanye West. There were rumors of their impending divorce for as long as they were married, but the power couple filed legal documents to dissolve their union this year. Maybe it was Kanye’s numerous Twitter rants or his fleeting fling with Vinetria that was the last straw - we’ll never really know.

We know that Kim is tired of the fractured relationship, so she filed to be legally single on Dec. 10. In her documents, she appealed to the court to end the marriage claiming “no counseling or reconciliation effort” could ever resolve their issues. According to the 41-year-old business mogul, she’s ready to end the union, but her Grammy award-winning husband keeps stalling the process.