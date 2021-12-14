'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

Celebrities
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hoyeon_Jung_Milan_Fashion_Week_Autumn_Winter_2019.jpg

Alexandra Lozovschi

HoYeon Jung is now a huge celebrity after being propelled to stardom by her Squid Game gig, so there's little wonder that an older video she filmed for Vogue has now resurfaced with skyrocketing views.

In the clip, the 27-year-old South Korean model, who made her acting debut in the popular Netflix series and saw her Instagram following jump from about 400,000 to 23.8 million in just a couple of months as a result, dished on her beauty secrets, although it's plain to see the former catwalk queen doesn't need much help to look gorgeous.

Check it out below.

Custom Skincare

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for the video. Rocking her catwalk red hair and a strappy black top, HoYeon shared her secrets to perfect skin, revealing her skincare is custom-made by a clinic in Korea. The modeling sensation, who has walked for Versace, Fendi, and Marc Jacobs before landing a huge campaign for Louis Vuitton, took viewers through every step of her beauty routine, demonstrating the products that keep her looking flawless all the time.

Perfect Skin

Starting off with a toner and moisturizer, HoYeon revealed she incorporates massage into her beauty routine, gently rubbing her temples as well as the back and sides of her neck before moving on to a de-puffing pressure point massage.

"When you feel like your face is swollen, push this point," she said, pressing a wooden tool in between her thumb and index finger. "This is good for circulation," she added.

Scroll for HoYeon's makeup tips!

HoYeon's Makeup

Shutterstock | 1296406

Moving on to makeup, the Louis Vuitton global ambassador took a step back from her custom Korean products to showcase some more familiar brands. For lip balm, HoYeon used Lucas' Papaw Ointment, which she dubbed her "favorite thing."

Staying true to her Asian relaxation techniques, she dabbed some antistress oil behind her ears before continuing with the rest of her makeup.

HoYeon then whipped out her two-tone concealer, applying the darker shade on the apex of her cheek and covering her under-eye area with the lighter one while also putting some on her T-zone.

The star used a similar technique for coloring her lips. Scroll to see!

Watch The Video Below

After brushing her eyebrows and expertly handling an eyelash curler, HoYeon, who also brushes her lashes, demonstrated her two-tone lip look. She used a neutral brown shade to color both lips, then highlighted the inner section with a bold red hue.

The star finished off her beauty routine by massaging a bit of hail oil onto her loose waves, paying close attention to the ends.

Watch HoYeon's full skincare and makeup video below.

