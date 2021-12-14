A Look At Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

Movies
Sarah Haider

Sarah Haider

While many Hollywood couples have tried to keep their relationships under the wraps, American actor Zendaya and her British counterpart Tom Holland have taken their secrecy to the next level.

The two celebrities are rumoured to have been dating for the last several years but they have continued to deny it, saying that they are just buddies.

However, in July this year, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actors were spotted in Los Angeles while exchanging a passionate kiss.

Continue reading to find out about their relationship timeline.

When It All Began

Shutterstock | 673594

Emmy-winning Zendaya and Holland first interacted with each other on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. In the movie, Holland played the role of Peter Parker, while Zendaya starred as his classmate, MJ. Since then, the two actors were cast in two more Spider-Man films, which naturally increased their interactions.

According to PEOPLE magazine, rumors started circulating at the time that the two were romantically linked, and a source told the magazine that the “couple” had secretly gone on vacations together.

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the source had told the magazine.

Constant Denial

Zendaya and Tom Holland | Instagram

While rumors were spreading about their brewing relationship, both continued to deny being into each other in a romantic way. Holland even said that Zendaya is his best friend.

“We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing. I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her,” Holland had said, per PEOPLE.

On the other hand, Zendaya took to Twitter and made fun of the rumor about the two going on vacations, saying that she has never done so. Holland also joined her and said: “Does the press tour count?”

Dating Other People

Shutterstock | 2914948

Since fans and speculators were going crazy over the couple’s alleged romance, Zendaya and Holland started dating other people. In 2019, Zendaya was reportedly linked to actor Jacob Elordi after they starred together in Euphoria.

The two were spent a holiday together in Greece, spent Thanksgiving in Australia, and were even spotted sharing a kiss in New York, per Cosmopolitan. However, the “relationship” didn’t last long as Elordi went on to date Kaia Gerber.

Adding to that, in the summer of 2020, Holland went Instagram official with British actress Nadia Parks, his rumored love interest. The love affair, however, dissipated after a while.

According to The Daily Mail, an insider said that Holland and Parks “made the decision to isolate together, and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they're in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger."

Making It Official

Tom Holland | Instagram

In July this year, Zendaya and Tom Holland finally killed everyone’s curiosity about their alleged relationship and “confirmed” that they are together by publicly kissing each other.

According to Pop Sugar, the couple was spotted while exchanging a passionate kiss in Holland’s car while they were waiting at a red light in Los Angeles.

Tom was upset after the paparazzi caught their steaming moment on camera and the pictures were published, saying that being famous robs people of their right to privacy.

Speaking to GQ about the incident, Tom said: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

The actor added that since a large part of his life is already in the public eye, he tries his best to keep private matters private.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he said.

