A Look At Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

While many Hollywood couples have tried to keep their relationships under the wraps, American actor Zendaya and her British counterpart Tom Holland have taken their secrecy to the next level.

The two celebrities are rumoured to have been dating for the last several years but they have continued to deny it, saying that they are just buddies.

However, in July this year, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actors were spotted in Los Angeles while exchanging a passionate kiss.

