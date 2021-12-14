Dua Lipa Reportedly Earned $2.5 million Each Month In 2021

Music
Shutterstock | 842245

Sarah Haider

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has come a long way since the start of her music career in 2013.

After releasing her first album in 2017, Dua has produced hits after hits that not only got her accolades, including three Grammy awards, but her beautiful looks, coupled with her deep voice, has also won her fans' hearts.

The 26-year-old also modeled for a while but later quit to focus on her music. Owing to the successful career that earned her worldwide acclaim within a short period, there's no doubt that Dua Lipa makes a lot of money.

But this year turned out to be particularly lucrative for her, as she reportedly earned over $2.5 million each month.

Read more to find out how rich the singer is.

Financial Success

Shutterstock | 667657

According to The Sun, the "Levitating" hitmaker has become one of the music industry's top earners after she reportedly almost doubled her wealth this year by earning a whopping £1.9million — which is equal to US$2.5 million — each month.

The singer is earning so much money not only through her music sales and endorsement deals with brands like Evian water and Yves Saint Laurent, but her touring company, Dua Lipa Live LLP, also adds massively to her wealth.

Her financial documents revealed that in 2021, Dua made around £28 million (US$37 million) through the company.

Net Worth

Shutterstock | 2131613

Per Sunday Times Rich List 2021, Dua Lipa's net worth was £36 million (US$47.6 million) as of May this year. As compared to that, the singer's net worth was reportedly between US$1.1 million to US$1.4 million in 2019, per The Things.

While it seems like a piece of cake to release hit numbers each year and continue to make money, it wasn't easy for the songstress.

"I feel like especially on streaming services for me having been a new artist…pretty much until you put out your second record, you’re kind of considered a new artist… it’s a lot of hard work to be heard and be seen," she told First Post in an exclusive interview.

Humble Beginnings

Shutterstock | 2131613

While Dua Lipa is one of the richest musicians in the world today, she — like many other celebrities — comes from a humble background. According to The Guardian the singer’s parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa, used to work as waiters in cafes and bars while continuing their education.

She told the publication that her parents had to flee their native country, Kosovo, because "war was coming."

Prior to moving to the UK, her father was studying to become a dentist, while her mother was enrolled in a law course. But after settling in London, both had to give up their careers to make ends meet and sustain their growing family.

How She Spends It?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:DUA_LIPA_AND_JAGUAR_CREATE_MUSIC_TRACK_EVERY_FAN_CAN_REMIX_AND_CALL_THEIR_OWN_(44466385191).jpg

Since the “New Rules” singer is loaded, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she loves to splurge on herself. According to The Richest, Dua lives in a huge mansion in London.

The luxury real estate, per the piece, not only has a stunning exterior made up of brick walls and white-and-emerald tiles, but the interior also boasts fancy furniture and quirky decors.

The Grammy-winning singer has also spent a lot of money buying luxury cars, including a BMW M4 worth $90,000 and an Audi A6, which costs about $135,000.

While Dua also splurges on her luxurious wardrobe and her uber-expensive manicures, she is also charitable.

Per the piece, the singer donated millions of dollars to the Sunny Hill Foundation in Kosovo in a bid to support people suffering from poverty. She also donates for the welfare of the underprivileged in London.

