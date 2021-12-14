Dua Lipa Reportedly Earned $2.5 million Each Month In 2021

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has come a long way since the start of her music career in 2013.

After releasing her first album in 2017, Dua has produced hits after hits that not only got her accolades, including three Grammy awards, but her beautiful looks, coupled with her deep voice, has also won her fans' hearts.

The 26-year-old also modeled for a while but later quit to focus on her music. Owing to the successful career that earned her worldwide acclaim within a short period, there's no doubt that Dua Lipa makes a lot of money.

But this year turned out to be particularly lucrative for her, as she reportedly earned over $2.5 million each month.

Read more to find out how rich the singer is.