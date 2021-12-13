Foul Play Suspected After Woman Falls Overboard Carnival Cruise Ship

An unidentified woman fell overboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship and into Pacific Ocean waters early Saturday morning, according to reports.

United States Coast Guard crews have searched for the woman for over 30 hours, but to no avail. The Mexican Navy also assisted in the search, since the woman apparently fell off near Ensenada, Mexico.

The cruise ship left the Long Beach Cruise Terminal on Thursday, and was scheduled to return Saturday.

But what really happened and how did the woman fall overboard?