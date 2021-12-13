NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Domantas Sabonis & Collin Sexton In Proposed 3-Way Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that are expected to make major moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Sixers may be slowly finding their way back to the top of the Eastern Conference, but they obviously need more help around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are still hoping that they could trade Ben Simmons for the likes of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

However, if Lillard and Beal won't be available, the Sixers are better off exploring other options on the trade market.