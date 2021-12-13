Chris Cuomo's CNN Producer Indicted Over Sex Crimes Against Minors

November and December have been extremely turbulent months for CNN, which first had to deal with the scandals involving anchor Chris Cuomo and then with Don Lemon's role in the Jussie Smollett hoax.

Cuomo helped his brother -- Democrat Andrew Cuomo -- go after the women who accused him of sexual harraseement and inappropriate behavior.

The anchor was then accused of sexual harraseement himself. And now, news is breaking that a producer who worked closely with Cuomo for years, John Griffin, has been indicted for sex crimes against minors.

